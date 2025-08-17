Protests held across Israel calling for hostage deal, end of Gaza war

TEL AVIV: Demonstrators took to the streets across Israel on Sunday (Aug 17) calling for an end to the war in Gaza and a deal to release hostages still held by militants, as the military prepares a new offensive.

The protests come more than a week after Israel's security Cabinet approved plans to capture Gaza City, following 22 months of war that have created dire humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory.

The war was triggered by Palestinian militant group Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel, during which 251 people were taken hostage.

Forty-nine captives remain in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.