Protests over housing flare in Spain after relief measures rejected

MADRID: Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Madrid and other cities in Spain on Saturday (Oct 3) to demand affordable housing, a day after lawmakers rejected relief measures for tenants.

The demonstrations extended a crisis that has gone on for more than a week, triggered by the eviction last month of a pensioner, 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal, from her Madrid flat.

The defeat was another political setback for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and has renewed questions over whether his minority government can survive until the next scheduled general election in 2027.

His government's proposed measures, which included automatic renewal of tenancy contracts and restrictions on evicting vulnerable tenants, were voted down by opposition parties on Friday in Spain's parliament.

The defeat infuriated those protesting the country's increasingly expensive housing market.

Hundreds of protesters have been occupying a tent city set up a week ago in the heart of Madrid to press for reforms.

On Saturday, demonstrators marched through the capital's streets. Authorities said 70,000 people participated, but the organisers put the figure at 500,000.