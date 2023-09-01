Proud Boys leader jailed for 17 years over US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON: Two senior members of the Proud Boys militia were handed hefty prison sentences on Thursday (Aug 31) for their role in the 2021 assault on the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

Joe Biggs, the Florida leader of the self-styled paramilitary group, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other charges, one year shy of the longest sentence given a participant in the Jan 6, 2021 riot.

Zachary Rehl, leader of the Philadelphia Proud Boys arm, got 15 years in prison on the same charges.

Prosecutors called them key figures in the attack by thousands seeking to forcibly overturn Joe Biden's November 2020 election victory, after Trump repeatedly claimed without any basis that there was massive fraud in the vote.

The attack, which followed a rally at the White House in which Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol to protest against certification of the election, "broke our tradition of the peaceful transfer of power, which is one of the most precious things that we had as Americans", Judge Timothy Kelly said Thursday.

Kelly rejected prosecutors' call for up to 33 years in prison, saying the attack was hardly a terrorist-like mass casualty event, and neither Biggs nor Rehl killed anybody.

Nevertheless, Kelly said, "There is a need for deterrence."

"AIMED TO TERRIFY OFFICIALS"

They were two of five Proud Boys figures, including national chairman Enrique Tarrio, convicted on May 4 for taking a leading role in the military-style assault on the Capitol.