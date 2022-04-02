'Punishment from above': Hobby pilots build Ukraine's drone fleet

LVIV: At a secret location in the Ukraine city of Lviv, the windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia.

On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws.

Soon it will take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armour.

Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east.

One more - the shape of a stealth bomber, the size of a bird of prey - will conduct reconnaissance missions for artillery squads, spotting targets and marking them for incoming fire.

Since Russia invaded, the Nebesna Kara ("Punishment from Above") collective has made around 40 such specialist drones for the Ukrainian military.

Before Feb 24, its six members were friends in the drone racing community.

"Unfortunately everything changed," said Alex, a member who declined to share his full name for security reasons.