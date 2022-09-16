Putin acknowledges China's concerns over Ukraine in sign of friction

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Sep 15) he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground.

Since Russia's invasion, China has trod a careful line, criticising Western sanctions against Russia but stopping short of endorsing or assisting in the military campaign.

"We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis," Putin told Xi at their first meeting since the war began.

"We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position."

Xi did not mention Ukraine in his public remarks, nor was it mentioned in a Chinese readout of their meeting, which took place in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a regional summit.

Beijing's support is widely seen as essential for Moscow, which needs markets for its energy exports and sources to import high tech goods as it faces sanctions imposed by the West.

The last time the two men met they signed a "no limits" friendship agreement between their two countries. Three weeks later, Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Russian president's comments suggested a Chinese shift towards a more critical stance, in private at least. Ian Bremmer, political science professor at Columbia University, said they were the "first public sign of Putin recognising pressure to back down".

"Russia has become a pariah to the G7 because of their invasion. China wants no part of that," he wrote on Twitter, referring to the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations.

White House spokesman John Kirby said China should reject Russia's invasion: "The whole world should be lined up against what Mr Putin is doing," Kirby told CNN. "This is not the time for any kind of business as usual with Mr Putin."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later told reporters that the talks behind closed doors with China had been excellent.

"BY YOUR SIDE"

In Kyiv, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where she told him Ukraine's accession process to the European Union was well on track.

"It's impressive to see the speed, the determination, the preciness with which you are progressing," she said.

Ukraine became a candidate to join the EU in June, in a bold geopolitical step which both Kyiv and Brussels hailed as an "historic moment".

Von der Leyen said the European Union would never be able to match the sacrifices Ukrainians are making or compensate them for their fight for democracy and humanity, but pledged, "you have your European friends by your side as long as it takes".

The EU's sanctions on Russia are having a deep and visible impact, she said, and although giving support is costly, "freedom is priceless" she added.