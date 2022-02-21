Logo
Putin and Macron discuss need to step up Ukraine diplomacy: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, attend a joint press conference, in Moscow, Russia, on Feb 7, 2022. (Photo: Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS)

21 Feb 2022 05:29AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 05:29AM)
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need to step up the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on Sunday (Feb 20), the Kremlin said in a statement.

"In view of the urgency of the situation, the Presidents acknowledged the need to intensify the search for solutions through diplomatic means via the foreign ministries and political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"These contacts should facilitate the restoration of the ceasefire regime and ensure progress in the settlement of the conflict in Donbass," the Kremlin added.

In a separate call earlier on Sunday, Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed possible ways to secure immediate de-escalation.

Source: Reuters/ec

