Putin casts doubt over Ukraine grain deal and gas for Europe

KYIV: President Vladimir Putin mooted on Wednesday (Sep 7) reopening a UN-brokered deal for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea and threatened to halt all energy supplies to Europe if Brussels caps the price of Russian gas.

In a combative speech to an economic forum in Russia's Far East region, Putin also said that Russia would not lose its war in Ukraine and had strengthened its sovereignty.

Ukraine remained guarded about its counter offensive in the east but warned that Russia could turn to nuclear weapons and other nations could be drawn into a protracted "Third World War".

The grain pact, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, created a protected corridor after Kyiv lost access to its main export route when Russia attacked via land, air and sea.

Designed to help ease global food prices by increasing supplies, the pact has been the only diplomatic breakthrough between Moscow and Kyiv in more than six months of war.

But Putin said the accord was delivering grain, fertiliser and other food to the European Union and Turkey rather than to poor countries.

"It may be worth considering how to limit the export of grain and other food along this route," he said, adding that Russia would continue to abide by its terms, hoping it would fulfil its original goals.

"I will definitely consult the President of Turkey, Mr (Tayyip) Erdogan, on this topic because it was he and I who worked out a mechanism for the export of Ukrainian grain first of all, I repeat, in order to help the poorest countries."

The pact is up for renewal in late November.

UKRAINE RAPS "AGGRESSIVE" RUSSIA

Ukraine, whose ports had been blockaded by Russia, said the terms signed on Jul 22 were being strictly observed and there were no grounds for renegotiation.

"Such unexpected and groundless statements rather indicate an attempt to find new aggressive talking points to influence global public opinion and, above all, put pressure on the United Nations," said Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential adviser.