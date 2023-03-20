'Dear friends' Xi and Putin meet in Moscow as Russia welcomes China's Ukraine peace plan

MOSCOW: Chinese President Xi Jinping met his "dear friend" Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday (Mar 20), seeking both to deepen economic ties with an ally he sees as a useful counterweight to the West and to promote Beijing's role as a potential peacemaker in Ukraine.

Putin said he welcomed Beijing's plan to settle the "acute crisis" in Ukraine, at the start of talks with Xi at the Kremlin.

Putin told Xi, who arrived in Moscow earlier on Monday to kick off a three-day state visit, that he was ready to discuss China's Ukraine peace proposal.

"We are always open to negotiations," Putin told Xi. "We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiatives which we treat with respect, of course."

Xi was the first leader to meet the Russian president since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during its year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow said the charge was one of several "clearly hostile displays" and opened a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges. Beijing said the warrant reflected double standards.

Russia is presenting Xi's trip, his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month, as evidence that it has a powerful friend in its standoff with a hostile West.

The two men greeted one another as "dear friend" when they met in the Kremlin on Monday afternoon before a dinner, to be followed by formal talks on Tuesday.

Putin told Xi he viewed China's proposals for a resolution of the Ukraine conflict with respect and was also "slightly envious" of China's rapid development in recent decades.

"China has created a very effective system for developing the economy and strengthening the state. It is much more effective than in many other countries," he said.

Xi in turn told Putin he was "convinced" that the Russian leader enjoyed the people's support ahead of a presidential election scheduled for next year.

Speaking through an interpreter, Xi also thanked Putin for what he said was his support for China, and said that Beijing should have close relations with Moscow.