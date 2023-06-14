Putin claims Ukraine sees major losses in counterattack, Kyiv eyes gains

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin claimed on Tuesday (Jun 13) that Ukraine's casualties in its much-anticipated counteroffensive were ten times higher than Moscow's even as Kyiv said it was making gains and "moving forward".

His assessment came hours after Russia claimed it had captured Western armoured vehicles from Kyiv's forces on the battlefield.

"Their losses are approaching a level that could be described as catastrophic," Putin said during a meeting in the Kremlin with Russian journalists and bloggers covering the conflict.

"We have 10 times fewer losses than those of the armed forces of Ukraine," he noted, citing a ratio that could not be independently confirmed.

But Kyiv quickly fired back insisting Ukraine's push, bolstered with Western weapons and training, had "certain gains, implementing our plans, moving forward".

"Both defensive and offensive fierce fighting is ongoing in the east and south of our nation," the chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valery Zaluzhny said on social media.

In recent days, Kyiv has claimed to have re-captured a series of villages in its eastern Donetsk region.

Putin conceded during the Kremlin meeting that Russian forces were suffering from diminishing stockpiles of some military equipment, pointing in particular to attack drones and missiles.

He acknowledged that authorities could have better anticipated recent cross-border attacks into Russia from Ukraine that forced Moscow to deploy artillery and fighter jets on its own territory.

Putin also said that he was "thinking about" exiting the landmark Ukraine grain deal that allows grain from conflict-torn Ukraine to reach the global market.

RUSSIAN MISSILE STRIKES

Putin's televised comments came hours after Russian missile strikes on the hometown of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy killed 11 people.

The strikes overnight hit multiple sites and smashed into a five-storey apartment building in the central city of Kryvyi Rig.

Zelenskyy said after the strikes that Russian forces were waging a campaign against "residential buildings, ordinary cities and people".