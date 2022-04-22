Putin claims victory in Mariupol, US to send more guns and money

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the war in Ukraine on Thursday (Apr 21), declaring the port city of Mariupol "liberated" after nearly two months of siege.

However, hundreds of fighters and civilians in dozens of bunkers were still holed up inside a huge steel works. Putin ordered his troops to blockade the complex "so that not even a fly" could escape.

Ukraine said Putin wanted to avoid a final clash with its forces in the city as he lacked the troops to defeat them.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden authorised a further US$800 million in military aid for Ukraine, including heavy artillery, as it faces a new Russian offensive in the east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address to the Portuguese parliament, begged Western nations to send more weapons and to impose more economic sanctions on Moscow.

"This is just the first step (for Russia) to gain control of eastern Europe, to destroy democracy in Ukraine," he said. "Your people, who in a few days will be celebrating the anniversary of the Carnation Revolution that liberated you from dictatorship, know perfectly well what we are feeling."

"We are fighting not only for our independence, but for our survival, for our people so that they do not get killed, tortured and raped," Zelenskyy said.

He accused the Russian army of committing many atrocities in Ukraine, including in Mariupol.

Russia denies targeting civilians and rejects what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities, saying Ukraine has staged them. Moscow calls its incursion a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an illegal war of aggression.

Mariupol, once home to 400,000 people, has seen not only the most intense battle of the war that started when Russian forces invaded on Feb 24 but also its worst humanitarian catastrophe.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians were cut off for nearly two months under Russian siege and bombardment.

Control of the city links territory held by separatists Russia backs in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region with Crimea, the peninsula Moscow seized in 2014.

Ukrainian fighters remained inside the Azovstal steel complex, one of the biggest metallurgical facilities in Europe, covering 11 sq km with huge buildings, underground bunkers and tunnels. Putin had told the defenders to lay down their weapons and surrender or die.

But in a televised meeting at the Kremlin on Thursday, Putin congratulated Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian troops for having "successfully completed the combat effort to liberate Mariupol".

He said it was unnecessary to storm the industrial zone and ordered such action to be cancelled.

"There's no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities ... Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly can get through."

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces had nevertheless tried to storm the seaport and steel plant.

While Putin claimed his first big prize since his forces were driven out of northern Ukraine last month, it falls short of the unambiguous victory Moscow has sought after months of combat in a city reduced to rubble.