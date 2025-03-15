Putin will have to 'come to table', UK PM says hosting coalition call

LONDON: UK premier Keir Starmer said on Saturday (Mar 15) Russian President Vladimir Putin would "sooner or later" have to "come to the table" as he opened a virtual summit to drum up support for a coalition willing to protect any eventual ceasefire in Ukraine.

The British prime minister told some 25 fellow leaders as they joined a virtual call hosted by Downing Street that they should focus on how to strengthen Ukraine, protect any ceasefire and keep up the pressure on Moscow.

While Ukraine had shown it was the "party of peace" by agreeing to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, "Putin is the one trying to delay," he said.

"If Putin is serious about peace, I think it's very simple, he has to stop his barbaric attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire, and the world is watching," he added.

Overnight fighting continued in the relentless three-year war, with Russia saying it had taken two more villages in its Kursk border region where it has launched an offensive to wrest back seized territory.

As moves have gathered pace for a ceasefire, Moscow has pushed this week to retake a large part of the land that Ukraine originally captured in western Kursk.

The Russian defence ministry said troops took control over the villages of Zaoleshenka and Rubanshchina - north and west of the town of Sudzha, the main town that Moscow reclaimed this week.

Kyiv meanwhile said its air force had overnight downed 130 Iranian-made Russian-launched Shahed drones over 14 regions of the country.

Putin has called on embattled Ukrainian troops in Kursk to "surrender", while his US counterpart Donald Trump urged the Kremlin to spare their lives.

"We can't allow President Putin to play games with President Trump's deal," Starmer said in comments released by Downing Street late on Friday, ahead of Saturday's call.

"The Kremlin's complete disregard for President Trump's ceasefire proposal only serves to demonstrate that Putin is not serious about peace."

Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have been leading efforts to assemble a so-called "coalition of the willing" ever since Trump opened direct negotiations with Moscow last month.

They say the group is necessary - along with US support - to provide Ukraine with security guarantees by deterring Putin from violating any ceasefire.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was on Saturday's call, said on Friday he had discussed "technical aspects" of how the ceasefire could be implemented with Macron.

"Our teams continue to work on clear security guarantees, and they will be ready soon," Zelenskyy said on social media platform X.

Starmer and Macron have said they are willing to put British and French troops on the ground in Ukraine but it is not clear if other countries are keen on doing the same.