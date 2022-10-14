Putin says draft vital to hold Ukraine front line but will end soon

ASTANA: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (Oct 14) that Russia's call-up of reserve forces to fight in Ukraine, criticised as chaotic by some Kremlin allies, had been vital to hold the front line but would be wound up in the next couple of weeks.

Russia has conducted a broad mobilisation of Russians to reinforce its long front after Ukraine won back territory in recent weeks. Moscow has also threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend territory including four regions of Ukraine it annexed late last month but does not fully control.

"The line of contact is 1,100km, so it is practically impossible to hold it with forces formed only of contract soldiers, especially since they take part in offensive activities," Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan, adding that those mobilised were being properly trained.

Putin said there were no plans for new massive strikes on Ukraine "for now" after what Ukraine said was the firing of 100 Russian cruise missiles this week, mainly at its electricity and heat infrastructure.

It was Russia's biggest air assault yet in an nearly 8-month conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.

"We do not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine. No, of course not," Putin said, describing the war he started on Feb 24 as unpleasant but saying he had no regrets.

Putin's comments will add to speculation that Russia's supply of cruise missiles is dwindling.

Over the next two weeks, he said, Russia would wind up the mobilisation, which has been criticised by some of the Kremlin's hardline nationalist allies and led thousands of Russians to flee to neighbouring countries to avoid service.

Putin repeated the Kremlin position that Russia was willing to hold talks to end what it calls a special military operation, although he said talks would require international mediation if Ukraine was willing to take part.

Taken together, Putin's comments appeared to suggest a slight softening of his tone as the war nears the end of its eighth month, after weeks of Ukrainian advances and significant Russian defeats.