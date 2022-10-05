Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

LONDON: President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15 per cent of Ukraine on Wednesday (Oct 5) just as Russian forces battled to halt Ukrainian counter-offensives across swathes of the territory.

In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin signed laws admitting the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.

"President Vladimir Putin has signed four federal constitutional laws on the entry of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation," the lower house of parliament said.

"He also signed the relevant laws on ratification," the Duma said.

Russia declared the annexations after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

The areas that are being annexed are not all under the control of Russian forces which are battling Ukrainian forces.

More than seven months into a war that has killed tens of thousands and triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis, Russia's most basic aims are still not achieved.

In recent days, Russian forces have withdrawn from areas of eastern and southern Ukraine where they have been under severe pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive which has prompted criticism from senior Putin allies of the war machine.