Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin hails Elon Musk as an 'outstanding person' and businessman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Putin hails Elon Musk as an 'outstanding person' and businessman

Putin hails Elon Musk as an 'outstanding person' and businessman

Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, on Jun 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

13 Sep 2023 02:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Sep 12) hailed South African-born businessman Elon Musk as an "outstanding person" and businessman whose SpaceX company had become a major player in the space transportation industry.

Putin's public praise of Musk comes days after the US-based entrepreneur said he refused a Ukrainian request last year to activate his Starlink satellite network in Crimea's port city of Sevastopol to aid an attack on Russia's fleet there, saying he feared complicity in a "major" act of war.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev took to X earlier this month to laud Musk over that decision - which has been sharply criticised by Ukrainian politicians - as "the last adequate mind in North America".

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in Russia's far east, did not refer to the Starlink incident. But when asked about the success of Musk's SpaceX company in launching rockets into space, he said:

"As far as private business and Elon Musk is concerned ... he is undoubtedly an outstanding person. This must be recognised, and I think it is recognised all over the world."

"He (Musk) is an active and talented businessman and he is succeeding a lot, including with the support of the American state," added Putin.

The Russian leader said Moscow planned to persevere with its own space programme despite the failure of a mission to the Moon last month.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Elon Musk Vladimir Putin

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.