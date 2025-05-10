Putin hails troops in Ukraine as allies attend WWII parade

Since launching the Ukraine offensive in 2022, Putin has drawn parallels between the Soviet war effort and his own military campaign that has killed many thousands and seen Moscow occupy a fifth of its neighbour.

"The whole country, society and people support the participants of the special military operation," Putin said, addressing the parade.

"We are proud of their bravery and determination, of the fortitude that has always brought us only victory," he added.

The ex-KGB spy, who has led the country for 25 years, said: "Russia has been and will remain an indestructible barrier against Nazism, Russophobia and anti-Semitism."

Moscow claims it launched its offensive to "de-Nazify" Ukraine - narratives rejected by Kyiv, the West and independent experts.

At home, Russia has banned criticism of its offensive and hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled their country.