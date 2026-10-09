Putin offers help to Iran to end Middle East war ahead of CIS summit

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Russia's President Vladimir Putin vowed on Thursday (Oct 8) to "do everything" to help end the Middle East war when he met Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian for talks ahead of a regional summit, Russian media reported.

The leaders of two of the world's most sanctioned nations met after arriving in Turkmenistan for a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) that starts Friday in the Caspian Sea resort of Avaza.

"We are ready to do everything that is in our power to contribute to the settlement of this situation," said Putin. He added that Iran had made "real efforts to end the war" since US-Israeli attacks started on Feb 28, according to Russian news agencies.

Putin also noted the "positive evolution" in Iran-Russia relations.

The two countries have reinforced diplomatic and military links since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, becoming increasingly reliant on each other.

CONFLICT IMPASSE

Ukraine and Western countries have accused Iran of supplying Russia with Shahed drones and short-range missiles for use in the Ukraine war. Russia has been accused of supplying data to Iran for its attacks on US targets in the Middle East.

Putin and Pezeshkian also met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan last month. And in a call on Wednesday, Putin also told Pezeshkian that he was ready to help mediate in the Middle East war, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

The contacts came with Iran-US talks at an apparent impasse. Pezeshkian said this week that negotiations with Washington were "meaningless".

Diplomatic efforts to resolve Russia's offensive in Ukraine also appear deadlocked, even as both sides intensify attacks.

Putin and Pezeshkian will attend the summit of the CIS - originally a grouping of former Soviet nations - with leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Turkmenistan and other Central Asian states.

The Putin-Pezeshkian meeting was one of several bilateral encounters scheduled on the sidelines of the summit, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.