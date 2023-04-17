Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin meets Chinese defence minister, both sides hail military cooperation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Putin meets Chinese defence minister, both sides hail military cooperation

Putin meets Chinese defence minister, both sides hail military cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, on Apr 14, 2023. (Photo: Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

17 Apr 2023 05:31AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 05:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday (Apr 16) and both men hailed military cooperation between the two nations, which have declared a "no limits" partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow last month.

Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Footage of the meeting showed Putin shaking hands with Li and then sitting down at a table. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was also present.

"We are working actively through our military departments, regularly exchange useful information, work together in the field of military-technical cooperation, and hold joint exercises," Putin said.

The exercises, he added, had been held in the Far East as well as Europe and involved ground, naval and air forces.

"Undoubtedly, this is another crucial area that strengthens the extremely trusting, strategic nature of our relations," Putin said.

Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior official in Kyiv said on Friday. China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia.

NATO and the United States say they have seen no signs yet that Beijing is supplying arms to Moscow.

The visit was the first Li has made to another country since he was appointed last month.

"In recent times cooperation between Russia and China in the military and military-technical spheres has been developing very well," he told Putin, saying this helped boost regional security. Li's comments were translated by the Kremlin.

Beijing had announced Li's visit to Moscow last week, saying he would meet defence officials, but made no mention of a meeting with Putin.

Li has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia's main arms exporter, Rosoboronexport.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Vladimir Putin Russia China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.