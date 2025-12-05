Putin says to continue 'uninterrupted' fuel shipments to India

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (Dec 5) he was ready to continue "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to India, as New Delhi faces heavy US pressure to stop buying oil from Moscow.

"Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India's energy," Putin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to New Delhi.

"We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy," he said via an official translator.

US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on most Indian products in August, citing New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil - revenue Washington argues helps fund the war in Ukraine.

Modi thanked Putin for his "unwavering commitment towards India", and said that "energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India-Russia partnership".

However, while he referenced nuclear power, Modi made no specific reference to oil.

Modi addressed "my friend" Putin and praised New Delhi and Moscow's longstanding ties.

"We have agreed on an economic cooperation program until 2030," Modi told Putin, after officials exchanged a raft of agreements spanning jobs, health, shipping, and chemicals.

"This will ensure that our trade and investment are diversified, balanced, and sustainable."