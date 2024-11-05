Putin meets North Korean foreign minister in Moscow

According to a Russian translation, Choe thanked Putin for meeting her and passed on well wishes from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Choe last week held talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and said that Pyongyang aimed to be by Russia's side in what she called a "sacred struggle" in Ukraine.



The West has claimed that some 10,000 North Korean troops are in Russia and could be sent into combat imminently.



The meeting came as Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock visited Kyiv.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised a muted Western response to the alleged North Korean troop deployment.