Putin not seen ready to compromise ahead of Ukraine peace talks

LVIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine: Ukraine and Russia were preparing on Monday (Mar 28) for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, but a senior US official said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises to end the war.

Ukrainian officials also played down the chances of a major breakthrough at the talks, due to be held in Istanbul after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Russia's Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

But the fact that they were taking place in person at all - for the first time since an acrimonious meeting between foreign ministers on Mar 10 - was a sign of shifts behind the scenes as Russia's invasion has stalled and sanctions have hit home.

There was no sign of respite for civilians in besieged Ukrainian cities, especially the devastated port of Mariupol, whose mayor said 160,000 people were still trapped inside and Russia was blocking attempts to evacuate them.

But the mayor of Irpin, near Kyiv, said Ukrainian forces had seized back full control of the town. "We have good news today - Irpin has been liberated," Oleksandr Markushyn said, adding that it expected further attacks.

"The Ukrainians are continuing to try to take back ground," a senior US defence official said on condition of anonymity, telling reporters that the eastern town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, was back in Ukrainian hands.