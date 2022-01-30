Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin orders apparent new system for banning Internet content
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Putin orders apparent new system for banning Internet content

Putin orders apparent new system for banning Internet content

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with government members via a video link in Moscow, Russia Jan 12, 2022. (Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Reuters)

30 Jan 2022 12:12AM (Updated: 30 Jan 2022 12:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his administration to consider an apparent new system to ban "toxic" Internet content, although details were not released.

The new system, contained in a list of presidential orders on the Kremlin website, was described as a "self-regulated register of toxic content" which would be used "to protect minors". The Kremlin would review it by Jun 1.

The order, with Thursday's date, was first reported by Russian media on Saturday.

Putin has hinted at plans for a more sweeping crackdown on online content, blaming the Internet for corrupting youth and for fuelling street protests by political opponents branded extremists by the authorities.

Russia stepped up pressure last year on foreign tech companies, imposing punishments including a nearly US$100 million fine against Google for failing to delete banned content.

In December, Putin signalled support for a proposal from a member of his human rights council for a new voluntary mechanism to ban toxic content, which Russian online platforms would agree to in return for being treated preferably to foreign platforms.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Russia Internet ban

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us