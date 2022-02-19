Putin oversees missile drills as US steps up Ukraine invasion warnings

MOSCOW: Russia was staging another show of military might on Saturday (Feb 19) with President Vladimir Putin overseeing drills involving nuclear-capable missiles, hours after the United States warned that it was now sure that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine within days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile was headed to Germany to shore up support among Western allies, despite a significant increase in clashes in the country's east in which a Ukrainian soldier was killed.

The dramatic US warnings, increased shelling on the frontlines and evacuation of civilians from Russia-backed rebel regions in Ukraine have come together to raise the fear of a major conflict in Europe to its highest amid weeks of tensions.

The Kremlin insists it has no plans to attack its neighbour, which has angered Moscow by seeking long-term integration with NATO and the European Union.

But the United States insists that with some 150,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders - as many as 190,000, when including the Russian-backed separatist forces in the east - Moscow has already made up its mind.

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he was sure Putin had made the call to invade, regardless of warnings that it would trigger huge Western sanctions.

"As of this moment I'm convinced he's made the decision," Biden said in televised remarks at the White House.

Biden said the attack could come in the next "week" or "days" and that targets would include the capital Kyiv, "a city of 2.8 million innocent people."