Putin praises 'dear friend' Xi, pitches Russia's Northern Sea route

BEIJING: President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Oct 18) praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and invited global investment in the Northern Sea route which he said could deepen trade between East and West.

Speaking on his second known trip outside the former Soviet Union since the Ukraine war, Putin thanked the Chinese leader for his invitation and said Russia could play a key role in China's modern-day revival of the ancient Silk Road.

Putin called Xi his "dear friend" and heaped praise on the Belt and Road Initiative for bringing the world together.

Shortly before Putin started speaking, a handful of European delegates, including former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, walked out of the room, a Reuters witness said.

"Russia and China, like most countries of the world, share the desire for equal, mutually beneficial cooperation in order to achieve universal sustainable and long-term economic progress and social well-being, while respecting the diversity of civilization and the right of each State to its own development model," Putin said.