Putin pushes need for talks in calls with Israeli, Arab and Iranian leaders

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Oct 16) that Moscow wanted to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza as he waded into the Middle East crisis with a flurry of calls to key regional players.

The Kremlin said Putin expressed Russia's willingness to work towards "ending the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation and achieving a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means".

Its readout of the call did not include any mention of the ceasefire that Russia is trying to achieve by putting forward a resolution in the United Nations Security Council.

But Putin briefed Netanyahu on conversations with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and the Palestinian Authority in which the Kremlin said earlier that this had been discussed.

"A unanimous opinion was expressed on the need for an early ceasefire and the establishment of a humanitarian truce in order to urgently provide assistance to all those in need," it said of those conversations.

"There was also serious concern about the likelihood of the conflict escalating into a regional war."

The crisis has partly diverted the world's attention from Russia's war in Ukraine, providing Moscow with an opportunity to demonstrate its strong ties with all the key players in the Middle East and cast itself as a voice for peace and restraint.

It has repeatedly blamed past US policy failures for creating the conditions that led to the latest explosion of violence in the Middle East.