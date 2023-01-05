Logo
World

Putin orders two-day ceasefire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas
Putin orders two-day ceasefire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas

President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for trying to 'tear apart' Russia. (Photo: SPUTNIK/AFP/Sergei Gineyev)

05 Jan 2023 11:38PM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 11:50PM)
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Jan 5) ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated this week by both countries, according to the Kremlin.

This is the first time Russia introduced a full ceasefire in Ukraine since the launch of the offensive in February last year.

The announcement comes following a request for a ceasefire during the religious holiday from Russia's 76-year-old Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill.

"I instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12pm (5pm, Singapore time) on January 6, 2023 until 12am (Sunday, 5am, Singapore time) on January 7, 2023 a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Given the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of combat, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend church services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ," the statement added.

In a call with the Russian leader earlier Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine.

Source: AFP/cm

