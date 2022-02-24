Indonesia calls for negotiation and diplomacy after Russia attacks Ukraine, will not impose sanctions

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Thursday (Feb 24) called for negotiation and diplomacy after Russia invaded Ukraine, while stopping short of announcing sanctions on Moscow.

In a press conference, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said: “Indonesia is very concerned about the escalation of armed conflicts in Ukraine which poses great threats to the safety of the people and the stability in the region.”

Indonesia, the spokesman added, “condemns every act which is a clear violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty of a country” and “urges all sides to prioritise negotiation and diplomacy to stop conflict and put forward peaceful resolution.”

However, Mr Faizasyah said Indonesia will not impose any sanctions on Russia.



“We will not blindly follow the steps taken by another country. We will make a decision based on our domestic interests and (the consideration) of whether sanctions would solve anything. We see time and time again that sanctions do not mean the resolution of a particular issue.”

Indonesia has also told its citizens in Ukraine to gather at its embassy for a possible evacuation.

According to the Indonesian foreign ministry, there are 138 Indonesians living in Ukraine, the majority of whom reside in the capital Kyiv and the port city of Odessa, both of which were under attack on Thursday.

In a tweet, President Joko Widodo wrote: “Stop war. War brings suffering to mankind and endangers the world.”

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Several parties have announced new sanctions on Moscow in recent days, including the United States, Australia and South Korea.