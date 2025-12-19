Putin to talk of war and peace at marathon news conference

PUTIN DUE TO TAKE DOZENS OF QUESTIONS

At the "Results of the Year" event, which Putin has held in different formats most years since 2001, he fields dozens of questions on everything from price rises and his own future to nuclear weapons and what the Kremlin calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Attendees had to undergo a COVID test - still routine for meetings ‍involving Putin, 73, several years after the end of the pandemic.

At stake is whether Putin will agree an end to the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two, the extent to which European powers are side-lined and whether or not a peace deal brokered by the United States will fly.

Ukraine and its European allies are worried that Trump could sell out Ukraine ​and leave European powers to foot the bill ‌for supporting a devastated Ukraine after Russian forces took 12-17 square km (4.6-6.6 square miles) per day in 2025.

They echo former U.S. President Joe Biden in saying the Russian invasion was an imperial-style land grab for ​which Moscow must be punished, a view which Trump has challenged.

Putin casts the war as a watershed moment in relations with the ⁠West, which he says humiliated Russia after the Soviet ‌Union fell in 1991 by enlarging NATO and encroaching on what he considers Moscow's sphere of influence.

An end to ​the war could reconnect Russia - which holds some of the world's biggest reserves of natural resources from oil and gas to diamonds and rare earths - with the United States just as it seeks to ‍refocus on competition with China, with whom Putin has forged a "no limits" partnership.

A continuation of the war would lead to many ⁠more deaths, drain the economies of Ukraine, Russia and European powers, and raise the chances of the war escalating.

US officials say that Russia and ​Ukraine have suffered more than 2 ‌million casualties, including dead and wounded since the war began. Neither Russia nor Ukraine disclose credible ‍estimates ​of their losses.