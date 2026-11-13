Putin suggests no Ukraine compromise in meeting with US envoys

MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin indicated Thursday (Nov 12) that Russia will not compromise on its hardline demands to end the Ukraine offensive, but offered a short-term ceasefire in a key frontline city during a Kremlin meeting with US envoys.



The Russian president said he would not water down his demands to control parts of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed and ruled out agreeing to foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine - a deployment that he said would be a "continuation of war".



Washington's envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, were in Moscow after two days of talks in Abu Dhabi on ending Europe's worst conflict since World War II.



Putin's comments appeared to douse hopes that a peace deal could be within reach, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was a "window of opportunity" to achieve "a result" before 2027.



The Americans, meanwhile, urged Putin to allow European representatives to sit at the table for the next round of talks.



Moscow has successfully managed to reframe the discussions on the war as part of a wider discussion about European security.



But Kyiv and European leaders have urged against a new "Yalta" - a reference to the WWII-era deal to carve the continent into spheres of influence after the war - and said Russia must stop hostilities first.



Witkoff and Kushner left the Kremlin on Thursday afternoon and were set to travel straight to Dublin for talks with Zelenskyy, who is attending a European summit there.



In the Irish capital, Zelenskyy said fresh restrictions had been placed on the Starshield satellite internet service, key to Ukraine's frontline communications.



The limits hamper Kyiv's ability to intercept Russia's jet-drones, meaning "more of our people are killed", Zelenskyy said.