Putin 'mirroring fascism' of 77 years ago, UK's Wallace says
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2022. (Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters)

09 May 2022 05:11PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 05:11PM)
LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his generals are mirroring the fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago and their invasion of Ukraine dishonours its military past, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday (May 9).

In a speech to coincide with Russia's Victory Day parade commemorating the end of the World War II, Wallace said the Russian generals were as complicit as their president, and should face court martial.

"Through the invasion of Ukraine, Putin and his inner circle of generals are now mirroring fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago, repeating the errors of the last century's totalitarian regime," he said.

Wallace was speaking as Putin addressed the massed ranks of service personnel on Red Square on the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, evoking the memory of Soviet heroism to urge his army towards victory in Ukraine.

Britain has been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine's efforts to resist what Putin calls a "special operation" to disarm its smaller neighbour and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by Russia.

Referring to Russian generals, Wallace said: "For them and for Putin, there can be no victory day, only dishonour and surely defeat in Ukraine."

Source: Reuters/ng

