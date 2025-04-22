Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine

Russia has yet to row back from its demands, including that Ukraine cede all the land Putin claims to have annexed and accept permanent neutrality. Ukraine says that would amount to surrender and leave it undefended if Moscow attacks again.



Asked about Trump's remarks on a possible peace deal soon, Peskov told reporters that he would make no comments, "especially about the timeframe".



"President Putin and the Russian side remain open to seeking a peaceful settlement. We are continuing to work with the American side and, of course, we hope that this work will yield results."