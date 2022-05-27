Logo
Putin says he is ready to deliver gas to Austria, discuss prisoner swap with Ukraine, says Austrian chancellor
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

27 May 2022 11:49PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 11:49PM)
ZURICH: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Russian President Vladimir Putin told him over a telephone call on Friday (May 27) that Moscow would meet its natural gas delivery commitments and was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

Nehammer made the comments to reporters after the two leaders held a 45-minute call.

Asked what Putin had told him about gas deliveries, Nehammer said: "He also raised the subject (and said) that all deliveries would be completed in full."

In a separate statement, the Kremlin said Russia had reaffirmed its commitment to comply with contractual obligations on natural gas supplies to Austria, which gets 80 per cent of its gas from Russia.

Nehammer, who visited Russia last month for talks with Putin, said the Russian leader had expressed readiness to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

"If he is really ready to negotiate is a complex question," he added.

Source: Reuters/vc

