Putin says Russia could hit 'decision-making centres' in Kyiv with new missile

Russia may use its new Oreshnik hypersonic missile to attack "decision-making centres" in Kyiv in response to Ukraine's firing of Western missiles at Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Nov 28).

Russia has not so far struck Ukrainian government ministries, parliament or the president's office in the course of the 33-month war.

Kyiv is heavily protected by air defences, but Putin says the Oreshnik, which Russia fired for the first time at a Ukrainian city last week, is incapable of being intercepted, a claim greeted with scepticism by Western experts.

"Of course, we will respond to the ongoing strikes on Russian territory with long range Western-made missiles, as has already been said, including by possibly continuing to test the Oreshnik in combat conditions, as was done on November 21," Putin told leaders of a security alliance of ex-Soviet countries at a summit in Kazakhstan.

"At present, the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff are selecting targets to hit on Ukrainian territory. These could be military facilities, defence and industrial enterprises, or decision-making centres in Kyiv," he said.

Putin said a massive Russian overnight attack on Ukraine was also a response to Kyiv's use of US ATACMS ballistic missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia used cruise missiles with cluster munitions in the attack, which cut power to more than 1 million people, something he called a "despicable escalation".

Russia says Ukraine fired ATACMS into western Russia for the first time on Nov 19, prompting it to respond two days later by firing the Oreshnik, a new intermediate-range missile, at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Since then, Russia says Ukraine fired more ATACMS at its Kursk region on Nov 23 and Nov 25 and struck Russia with British Storm Shadow cruise missiles too, after the United States and Britain agreed for the first time to allow Kyiv to strike deep inside Russian territory with these weapons.