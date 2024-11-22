Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin says Russia fired hypersonic ballistic missile at Ukraine in warning to the West
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Putin says Russia fired hypersonic ballistic missile at Ukraine in warning to the West

Putin says Russia fired hypersonic ballistic missile at Ukraine in warning to the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a televised address in Moscow, Russia November 21, 2024, in this still image taken from video. Kremlin.ru/Handout via REUTERS

22 Nov 2024 04:24AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2024 04:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Nov 21) that Russia had launched a hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile attack on a Ukrainian military facility, and warned the West that Moscow could strike the military installations of any country whose weapons were used against Russia.

Putin said the West was escalating the conflict in Ukraine by allowing Kyiv to strike Russia with long-range missiles, and that the conflict was becoming a global conflict.

So Russia had conducted combat tests of the "Oreshnik" (the hazel) hypersonic missile system in response to the aggressive actions of NATO countries against Russia, Putin said.

"In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons, on November 21 of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," Putin said.

"In combat conditions, one of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested, among other things. In this case, with a ballistic missile in a nuclear-free hypersonic equipment."

Related:

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement