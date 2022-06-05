Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin says Russian anti-aircraft forces 'cracking' enemy weapons 'like nuts'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Putin says Russian anti-aircraft forces 'cracking' enemy weapons 'like nuts'

Putin says Russian anti-aircraft forces 'cracking' enemy weapons 'like nuts'

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to Rossiya-1 TV channel in Sochi, Russia June 3, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

05 Jun 2022 01:36AM (Updated: 05 Jun 2022 01:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian anti-aircraft forces have shot down dozens of Ukrainian weapons and are "cracking them like nuts," President Vladimir Putin said in a brief excerpt of an interview aired on Saturday (Jun 4).

RIA news agency, which first cited the comments, quoted Putin as responding to a question about US-supplied arms by saying, Russia was coping easily and had already destroyed the weapons by the dozen.

But the clip of an an interview to be aired on Sunday made clear that Putin had in fact been responding to a different question, which was not shown.

"Our anti-aircraft systems are crunching them like nuts. Dozens have been destroyed," Putin said.

Although the exact kind of weapon was not clear, Russia says it has destroyed both aircraft and missiles fielded by Ukraine.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us