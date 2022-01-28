Putin says West has not addressed key concerns in Ukraine standoff

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (Jan 28) the United States and NATO had not addressed Russia's main security demands in their standoff over Ukraine but that Moscow was ready to keep talking.

Putin offered his first reaction to the US and NATO responses to Russia's demands in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron after weeks of personal public silence on the crisis, in which Russia has massed troops near Ukraine.

The Kremlin quoted Putin as telling Macron he would study the written responses provided by Washington and NATO this week before deciding on further action.

"Attention was drawn to the fact that the US and NATO replies did not take into account Russia's principal concerns," the Kremlin said.

It listed those concerns as avoiding NATO expansion, not deploying offensive weapons near Russia's borders and returning NATO "military capabilities and infrastructure" to how they were before former Warsaw Pact states in eastern Europe joined.

"The key question was ignored - how the United States and its allies intend to follow the principle of security integrity ... that no one should strengthen their security at the expense of another country's security," it said.

The United States and its allies have warned Putin that Russia will face tough economic sanctions if he attacks Ukraine.

The measures would build on sanctions imposed since Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatists in east Ukraine in 2014, though there are divisions among Western countries over how to respond as Europe is dependent on Russia for energy supplies.

NATO said it was watching closely as Russia, which already has tens of thousands of soldiers near Ukraine's border, moves troops and military hardware into Belarus for drills.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance was ready to increase its troop presence in eastern Europe and that a Russian attack could take many forms including a cyber attack, attempted coup or sabotage.

"From the NATO side we are ready to engage in political dialogue. But we're also ready to respond if Russia chooses an armed conflict confrontation," Stoltenberg said in Brussels.