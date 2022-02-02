Putin says West ignoring Russian concerns but hopes for 'solution'

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Feb 1) accused the West of ignoring Moscow's security concerns and of using Ukraine as a tool to contain Russia, though he said he hoped a solution could be found to end spiralling tensions.

Putin said the Kremlin was studying a response from Washington and NATO to Moscow's security demands, but that it had been far from adequate.

They were his first public remarks for weeks on the crisis which has been fuelled by fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It is already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored," Putin told reporters after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow.

Putin repeated Russia's demands for legally binding security guarantees against further NATO expansion and the deployment of strike facilities near Russia's borders, as well as for NATO's return to military positions from before 1997.

"It seems to me that the United States is not so much concerned about the security of Ukraine," he said. "The main task is to contain Russia's development."

"Ukraine itself is just a tool to achieve this goal," Putin added. "This can be done in different ways. Drawing us into some kind of armed conflict. And to force, among other things, their allies in Europe to impose the tough sanctions against us that the United States is talking about."

But the Russian leader indicated he was ready for more talks with the West.

"I hope that in the end we will find a solution, although it will not be simple," Putin said.

'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER'

Tensions between Russia and the West have reached levels not seen since the end of the Cold War after Moscow massed more than 100,000 troops near its borders with Ukraine.

Western leaders have accused Moscow of preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour and warned of severe consequences if it invades.

Russia insists it has no plans to attack and has instead put forward its own proposals it says would ease tensions.