Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 among inner circle
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2021, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he delivers his speech during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. The embattled opposition groups admit the Kremlin has left them few options and resources ahead of the Sept. 19 election that is widely seen as a key to Putin’s effort to cement his hold on power. But they still hope to erode the dominance of the ruling United Russia party in the State Duma, or parliament. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

14 Sep 2021 05:28PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2021 05:28PM)
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said on Tuesday (Sep 14). The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V – he received his second shot in April.

On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events. He met with the Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and met with with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Asked if Putin tested negative for the virus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “of course, yes.”

Source: AP

