Putin signs into law mutual defence treaty with North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a treaty on the country's strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defence provision, according to a decree published on Saturday.

The accord, signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack.

Russia's upper house ratified the treaty this week, while the lower house endorsed it last month. Putin signed a decree on that ratification that appeared on Saturday on a government website outlining legislative procedures.