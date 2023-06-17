Putin proclaims end of 'ugly neo-colonialism'

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Jun 16) proclaimed the end of "neo-colonialism" in international politics and praised Russia's economic strategy following its ruptured ties with the West.

The Russian leader addressed an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg, a shadow of its former self since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022 and the West pummelled Russia with unprecedented sanctions.

"The ugly neo-colonial system of international relations has ceased to exist, while the multi-polar global order is strengthening," Putin said.

"This is inevitable."

Putin has repeatedly denounced the dominance of the United States in international politics and sought to present Moscow's offensive in Ukraine as a battle against the decadent West.

He accused Western countries of refusing dialogue with Russia and suggested that the West would like to hold talks in the future.

"And we will see at what point and what we can talk with them about," Putin said.

Speaking about Russia's economy, he admitted that the second quarter of last year had been "the most difficult" as the West punished Russia with unprecedented sanctions.

"Today we can confidently say: the strategy chosen at the time by both the state and Russian business worked," he added.

He also claimed that around half of Russians who had left the country after the start of the offensive in Ukraine had already come back.

"This process is continuing, but if someone wants to live in another place - suit yourself," Putin said.

Many Russians now lived in the United Arab Emirates as well as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, he added.

"I don't see anything wrong here, let people live where they see fit."

The slogan of this year's forum was "The sovereign development is the foundation of a just world", the Kremlin said.

AFP and representatives of other countries the Kremlin deems "unfriendly" were not accredited to cover the forum.