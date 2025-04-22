Putin strengthens crackdown on dissent with new laws

The legislation says it can be used against those acting "for hire" or for profit.



This comes as part of Moscow's increasing onslaught on opposition and free speech since launching its offensive in Ukraine, sparking numerous economic sanctions and political isolation from the West.



Another new law prohibits "foreign agents" - a label used to target critics of the regime and the Ukraine offensive - from carrying out any educational activities or being on state corporations' boards.



Those who help international organisations that exclude Russia or call for sanctions against it can now be treated as foreign agents, too, one of Putin's decrees signed into law said.