Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin talks security with Malian leader in third phone call in two months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Putin talks security with Malian leader in third phone call in two months

Putin talks security with Malian leader in third phone call in two months

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shows the way to Mali's President Assimi Goita during a meeting following the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Jul 29, 2023. (Photo: Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS)

11 Oct 2023 02:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed trade and security with Mali's leader on Tuesday (Oct 10) in their third phone conversation in less than two months, the Kremlin said.

The frequency of Putin's contacts with Mali's interim president Assimi Goita underlines Moscow's strong interest in building its influence in the coup-prone Sahel region of West Africa where it is cultivating strong security ties at the expense of France and the United States.

The two leaders discussed their "mutual commitment to further strengthening trade and economic ties, security cooperation and the fight against terrorism", the Kremlin said in a statement.

Goita echoed this in a post on social media and said: "I expressed my gratitude for all the support that Russia provides to Mali."

Goita, a special forces commander, was one of several colonels who led a military coup in 2020. He then seized the interim presidency the following year.

Russia's Wagner mercenary group, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in August, has been active in supporting Goita's administration in Mali.

Western governments and NGOs have accused Wagner of committing grave human rights abuses there and elsewhere in Africa and the Middle East.

Wagner has won lucrative deals including rights to gold and diamond concessions in several African countries. Security analysts believe Moscow is keen to maintain its foothold on the continent after the demise of Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny against Russia's military leadership in June.

Mali is one of six African countries to which Putin promised to supply free grain at a summit in Russia in July. After meeting Goita there, he also spoke to him on Aug 15 and Sep 10, the Kremlin said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Mali

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.