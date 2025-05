Putin, Trump discuss potential new US-Russia prisoner swap: Kremlin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed a new potential new prisoner swap between the two countries and were both in favour of normalising ties - massively soured by Moscow's Ukraine offensive - during a two-hour call Monday (May 19).The leaders spoke for the third time since Trump took office this year in a call mostly focused on resolving the three-year Ukraine conflict.Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the pair had discussed "swapping nine people for nine people" - without giving any details on which prisoners.Russia and the United States have held several prisoner exchanges in recent years, with the biggest East-West swap taking place last year.