'Putin will not stop in Ukraine', Lithuanian president warns Blinken

VILNIUS: Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday (Mar 7) warned Washington’s top diplomat Antony Blinken that a failure to stop Russia’s aggression in Ukraine would lead to a global conflict.

Addressing the US secretary of state as he began a tour of Baltic states, Nauseda said Russian leader Vladimir Putin “will not stop in Ukraine” and that the world had an obligation to help Ukrainians “by all means available”.

“I mean indeed all means if we want to avoid the Third World War. The choice is in our hands,” he said.

NATO member Lithuania has sent military aid to Ukraine and welcomed small numbers of Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion began on Feb 24.

Blinken was set to visit neighbouring Latvia and Estonia on Monday and Tuesday.

Belarus, which borders Lithuania and Latvia, allowed Russia to launch the assault from its territory after it had its troops stationed there for weeks under the guise of joint military exercises.

Blinken met Nauseda before talks with Lithuania's foreign minister and prime minister.