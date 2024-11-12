Putin win in Ukraine 'no victory' for Trump: EU's top diplomat

"EXISTENTIAL" WAR

Europe together has spent around US$125 billion on supporting Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion, while the United States alone has provided more than US$90 billion, according to a tracker from the Kiel Institute, a German research body.



"I cannot anticipate what will be the position of the US," said Borrell, who was set to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



"But let me say one thing, we have to escape of the logic of the US acting and we, Europe reacting - we have to have our own capacity to act."



On the battlefield, Ukraine's troops are struggling to stave off Russia's advances as they approach three years of full-scale combat.



Borrell said that the goal of helping Ukraine prevail in the war remained "exactly the same" and that the bloc's long-term commitment had been shown in its decision to put Kyiv on the road to membership.