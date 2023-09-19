Putin and Xi to meet in Beijing in October, Russia says

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing in October for talks with China's Xi Jinping, the Kremlin's chief's first known trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, said that the West's attempt to contain both Russia and China should deepen cooperation between the two powers.

"In October, we look forward to thorough bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing," Patrushev was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying at a meeting in Moscow with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi.