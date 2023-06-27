Putin's former 'puppet master' urges an end to mercenary groups like Wagner

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin's former chief strategist on Monday (Jun 26) urged an end to mercenary groups in Russia after a mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner militia, cautioning that they interfered with the chain of command.

Vladislav Surkov, once known as the Kremlin’s ‘puppet master’ by friends and foes alike, said "private military companies" were an idea imported from the US, created to engage in proxy wars.

"How can a military unit be private in our understanding? This is completely inconsistent with Russian political, managerial and military culture," Surkov, who left the Kremlin in 2020, said in an interview published by his associate Alexei Chesnakov.

Such groups, Surkov said, risked turning Russia into "some kind of Eurasian tribal zone" while dividing the command of the armed forces as Russia fought what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" (SVO) in Ukraine.

"Why do we need them today when we are openly participating in the battle for Ukraine? This is not a proxy war, this is the SVO," Surkov said.

"The army must be strengthened not only with weapons, but also with unity of command."