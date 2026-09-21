Putin's party secures record score in Russia election

MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin's United Russia party won a record supermajority in the Duma, authorities announced on Monday (Sep 21) after a tightly controlled three-day election without parties critical of the Kremlin or the war in Ukraine.

Electoral chief Ella Pamfilova said preliminary results showed United Russia - which has dominated Russian politics for 25 years - won 355 of the Duma's 450 seats.

The result handed Putin's party an increased supermajority and beat its previous record of 343 seats. The supermajority means it can change the constitution, if it needs to.

The Kremlin said the result of the first parliamentary election since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in 2022 showed Russians were united around Putin, who has been in power since New Year's Eve 1999.

The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions and hit ordinary lives in Russia more than ever this year. Moscow has banned criticism of its military campaign and the only party that called for an end to the war was removed from the election.

"These indicators, of course, point to the highest level of consolidation within Russian society around the head of state," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing with journalists.

Elections under Putin are tightly controlled and few in Russia doubted United Russia would win.

Putin had encouraged Russians to vote in support of troops in Ukraine and Moscow also organised voting in occupied Ukraine.

Pamfilova said turnout was over 59 per cent, thanking Russians for voting despite what she called "psychological pressure on Russia."

Russia's Ukraine campaign broke its ties with the West. Kyiv hit Moscow with its biggest drone attack of the war Sunday, the last day of voting, killing two people and setting an oil refinery ablaze.

"Despite the extreme situation, we were successful in ensuring the maximum security of these elections," Pamfilova told a Moscow press conference, thanking security services for ensuring the vote went ahead.