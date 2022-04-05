Logo
Putin's Western accusers should examine own consciences: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after his talks with representatives of Arab League nations, in Moscow, Russia, April 4, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

05 Apr 2022 04:24AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 04:27AM)
Western leaders should examine their own consciences before accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday (Apr 4).

He said Moscow would hold a news conference later in the day to demonstrate that Western accusations that its soldiers killed civilians in northern Ukraine were false.

US President Joe Biden on Monday accused Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged.

The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians, including in Bucha, where it said the graves and corpses had been staged by Ukraine to tarnish Russia.

Asked at a news conference about Biden's comments, Lavrov said the West should first consider its own actions in Iraq and Libya.

"Not all is well with the conscience ... of American politicians," he said.

Lavrov said Russia's mission to the United Nations would later on Monday hold a press conference in New York with "the most detailed material to show the true nature of incidents in Bucha."

Source: Reuters/ec

