Logo
Logo

World

Qantas flight diverted after man bites flight attendant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Qantas flight diverted after man bites flight attendant

Qantas flight diverted after man bites flight attendant

A Qantas logo is visible on the tail of an aeroplane at an airport in Sydney, Australia, Sep 18, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Hollie Adams)

17 May 2026 11:58AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Australia's Qantas was forced to divert a flight bound for the United States over a disruptive passenger, with local media reporting the man bit a flight attendant.

The flight from Melbourne was headed to Dallas on Friday (May 15) when it was forced to make a stop in Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia, due to the disruptive passenger.

The man was restrained by fellow passengers, with local media including national broadcaster ABC reporting he bit a member of Qantas staff.

The man was met by local authorities on arrival and has been slapped with a no-fly ban on all Qantas planes.

"The safety of our customers and our crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for disruptive or threatening behaviour on our flights," a Qantas spokesperson told AFP on Sunday.

Also read:

Source: AFP/zl

Related Topics

Qantas United States aviation
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement