Qantas plane grounded after passengers complain of bedbug bites

ROME: Qantas cancelled a flight from Italy to Australia last week after passengers on the aircraft's earlier journey reported being bitten by bedbugs, according to media reports.

Passengers aboard flight QF5 from Perth to Rome last Friday (Oct 9) were given antihistamines to treat the bites, but the medication reportedly ran out, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The return flight from Rome to Perth on Saturday was subsequently cancelled, and the aircraft - a Boeing 787 Dreamliner - was scheduled for deep cleaning.

Qantas told the Sydney Morning Herald that passengers were provided with accommodation and rebooked on alternative flights within 48 hours of their original departure.

“We sincerely apologise to customers for the cancellation of Saturday’s Rome to Perth service, which allowed our engineers and maintenance teams to carry out a deep clean of the aircraft after an issue was identified on a small number of economy seats," said a Qantas spokesperson.

Citing a source, the Guardian reported that bedbugs were found in the front of the economy section on the Oct 9 flight.

Qantas said its aircraft cabins were regularly cleaned to a high standard and treated with disinfectant every 50 days as a precaution.